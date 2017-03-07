Bishop Diego Downs Viewpoint in Run-fest

Softball

The Bishop Diego girls softball team exploded offensively on Tuesday, defeating Viewpoint 32-14 in four innings.

The Cardinals scored 17 runs in the second inning.

Julia Gregson went 3-for-3 and Hailey Hoidal went 2-for-2 for Bishop Diego. Miranda Alvarez and Sydney Naour each went 3-for-4.

Kylie Koeper pitched three innings, striking out four while giving up three hits.

"This was our first game of the season and everyone played and contributed to the effort," said Bishop Diego coach John Ceriale. "It was definitely a team win."

Bishop plays at Santa Barbara on Thursday.

