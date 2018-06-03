BizHawk: Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria Opens in Goleta

Cava Restaurant reopens on Coast Village Road; TVSB names executive director; new branch manager at Banc of California

Goleta has a new fine-dining Italian restaurant.

Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria has opened near the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue, next to the French Press and the Chevron gas station.

The restaurant held a soft opening this week and business already is booming. Thursday night, families waited for a table because it was standing room only inside.

“Business has been great,” said Danny Chisolm, Ca’ Dario’s general manager. “The reception has been fantastic.”

Ca’ Dario opened 20 years ago in Santa Barbara at 37 E. Victoria St. The popular eatery also recently opened Ca’ Dario Pizzeria in Santa Barbara’s Public Market, 38 W. Victoria Street.

The Goleta restaurant offers a new choice for families looking for more Italian food options.

“We are hearing from so many people who don’t want to go downtown because of the lack of parking,” Chisolm said.

The restaurant is highly visible on Storke Road, where a heavy stream of vehicles drive by daily. The flurry of new residential development in Goleta also made opening a new restaurant on the city’s west end an attractive idea.



The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cava Restaurant & Bar opens

Restaurants on Coast Village Road are opening again after the Montecito Water District lifted its boil-water notice for the area.

Cava Restaurant & Bar, 1212 Coast Village Road, re-opened Thursday night after the debris flow and mudslides closed many of the restaurants in Montecito since Jan. 9.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support from our loyal customers. We sincerely appreciate your inquiries,” Cava wrote in a Facebook post.

“We are thrilled to report we have been able to retain 100 percent of our employees through this difficult period. the same friendly faces you've come to expect for the past 20 years will be here to greet you upon your next visit.”

TVSB names new executive director

Erik Davis is the new executive director of TV Santa Barbara.

Davis previously worked as the senior director of institutional advancement and public relations at Pacifica Graduate Institute. He also serves as El Segundo Vice Presidente for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

“I am thrilled to be a part of TVSB team, where I can combine my passions for broadcast journalism and Santa Barbara while also giving back to the community,” Davis said. “I am very privileged to support the quality content aired on both of TVSB’s community-access channels, in addition to working with other nonprofit organizations, expanding TVSB’s youth educational programs and developing our creative services department to cover more and more Santa Barbara events.”

New Bank Manager at Banc of California

John O’Neill has been appointed vice president and branch manager of Banc of California’s Canon Perdido Street office in Santa Barbara.

O’Neill will oversee daily operations and business development, focusing on personal and business lending activities at the bank’s branch, 18 W. Canon Perdido St.

O’Neill began his career in Massachusetts with BayBank Harvard Trust as a financial services officer, and later served as a branch manager and a regional training consultant for Bank of Boston and Bank of America’s Private Bank.

He also served as a branch manager for Rabobank and Community West Bank.

