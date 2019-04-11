Pixel Tracker

County Board of Supervisors OKs Hoop-Houses Regulations, Exemptions

Ordinance amendments approved on 4-1 vote, with Peter Adam dissenting

Hoop houses sit on land south of Clark Avenue and east of Highway 101 near Orcutt. Click to view larger
Hoop houses sit on land south of Clark Avenue and east of Highway 101 near Orcutt. County supervisors on Tuesday approved regulations for the temporary crop protection structures.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 11, 2019 | 9:51 p.m.

Regulations for crop-protection structures were approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week, in line with the issues officials debated last month.

The hoop structures (or hoop houses) and shade structures are commonly used for agriculture, and the county ordinance would exempt them from needing a zoning clearance or permit if they are under 20 feet tall and on slopes of 25 percent or less, have creek setbacks, and are on agricultural land that was planted in at least one of the previous three years.

Proliferation of the hoop houses for growing cannabis has led to lots of complaints, and the supervisors have said the fight for regulations on hoop houses is a proxy war for cannabis.

On Tuesday, several motions failed before the board found enough agreement to pass something.

The supervisors voted 4-1, with Peter Adam dissenting, to approve the ordinance amendment as discussed in March, but allowing permit exemptions for average slopes of 25 percent instead of 30 percent. 

They also directed staff to come back with explanations regarding which creeks and waterways would require setbacks, and to get input from the county's Agricultural Advisory Committee.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

