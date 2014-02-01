Bouquets Mark 8 Years Since Goleta Postal Shootings

Jennifer San Marco killed 7 people before taking her own life in 2006 at facility on Storke Road

Bouquets of flowers were placed outside the U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Goleta this week to commemorate those who lost their lives in a 2006 shooting spree.

Six people were gunned down at the facility on Storke Road on Jan. 30, 2006, before the shooter, Jennifer San Marco, 44, took her own life.

San Marco also killed one of her neighbors, Beverly Graham, 54, shortly before the rampage at the postal center.

Killed at the distribution center were Ze Fairchild, Maleka Brinley-Higgins Pineda, and Charlotte Colton of Santa Barbara; Nicola Grant and Guadalupe Swartz of Lompoc; and Dexter Shannon of Oxnard.

Investigators said at the time that San Marco, who had a history of psychological problems, apparently believed she was the victim of a plot centered at the postal facility.

Six trees were planted at the Goleta site in memory of those who were killed, and security in and around the facility was increased in the aftermath.

The shootings were believed to be the deadliest work-place rampage carried out by a woman in U.S. history.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton