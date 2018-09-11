Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Boys & Girls Club’s Junior Sharks Beat Thousand Oaks in PYFL

Santa Barbara Sharks junior team Click to view larger
The 11-12 Santa Barbara Sharks won their second game of the season, beating the Thousand Oaks Titans, 38-14. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | September 11, 2018

Led by a balanced offensive attack and a tough defense, the Santa Barbara Sharks blitzed the Thousand Oaks Titans 38-14, in a Junior Division game of the Pacific Youth Football League last Saturday at Thousand Oaks High School.

Koa Herrera Click to view larger
Koa Herrera had touchdown runs of 95 and 55 yards. (Courtesy photo)
Jack Holdren Click to view larger
Jack Holdren caught a touchdown pass against Thousand Oaks. (Courtesy photo)

The Sharks' high-scoring offense was led by quarterback Able Renteria's two touchdown passes, one to Winston Bartley for 60 yards and another to Jack Holdren for 40 yards. Bartley also had twp interception returns of 60 and 75 yards for touchdowns.

Running back Koa Herrera had touchdowns runs of 95 yards and 55 yards, helping the Sharks improve to to 2-0 for the season.

They will face the Santa Clarita Chiefs in a matchup of undefeated teams at Valencia High this Saturday.

In other games the Pee-Wee Sharks lost to the Thousand Oaks Titans, the Midget Sharks lost to the Oxnard Panthers to drop to 2-1 and the Senior Sharks fell to the Ojai Eagles, 42-34, in a hard-fought battle.

The Sharks football teams are part of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

The Sharks football teams are part of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

