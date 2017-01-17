Breaking With Many Fellow Democrats, Carbajal to Attend Trump Inauguration

While more than 50 Democratic members of Congress say they will skip Donald Trump's inauguration, Rep. Salud Carbajal is planning to attend Friday's ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Carbajal issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision:

"From the moment he takes office, I want the president-elect to know there are members in Congress fighting for communities who will be greatly harmed by his misguided policy proposals and we will not be ignored," Carbajal said. "I want him to see the face of a Mexican immigrant newly elected to serve as the first Latino representative for the Central Coast, and to know that the many groups he has disparaged and attacked over the course of his campaign have a strong voice in our government.

"I am not attending this inauguration in celebration of a man that I do not respect, but rather to bear witness to our democratic institutions."

The freshman congressman added that he also plans to take part in Saturday's Women's March in Washington "to send a clear message to our new president about the values we stand for as a country."

Carbajal noted on his Facebook page that he has heard from many constituents regarding whether he should attend the inauguration.

"I understand your concerns with our president-elect, and I share many of them – particularly in regards to the confirmed foreign interference in our elections, his refusal to fully divest from his business holdings, as well as his shameful behavior both during his campaign and since his election," he said.

"I have decided, after much deliberation, that the best way for me to stand up to our incoming president is to attend Friday’s inauguration."

Carbajal, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor, was elected in November to represent California's 24th Congressional District, taking over for the retiring Lois Capps.

