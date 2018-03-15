Bullpen Delivers for SBCC in Victory Over Oxnard

Baseball

SBCC's bullpen came through in the clutch, helping the Vaqueros beat Oxnard, 3-2, in a WSC North baseball game at Pershing Park on Thursday.

Steven Elliott came in for starter Brent Vansant in the seventh and pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and Jack Holton pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his sixth save.

Vansant struck out six, allowed six hits and two runs (1 earned) in 6.2 innings.

Mitch Sancier drove in Pat Caulfield in the eighth inning for the winning run.

The Vaqueros were aggresssive on the basepaths, stealing five bases.

John Jensen and Pat Caulfield had two hits apiece and Caulfield, Sancier and Boston Hubbard scored runs for SBCC (12-9, 3-1 WSC North).

The Vaqueros return to action Saturday at Oxnard (6-14, 1-3).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.