CALM’s Adopt-a-Family Drive Helps Brighten Season for Local Families

By Denise Crosby for CALM | November 22, 2016 | 9:56 a.m.

The holidays can be a wonderful time to strengthen family traditions and create long-lasting positive memories. But for families who have experienced trauma such as child abuse or domestic violence, especially those with young children, the holidays can be an extremely difficult time of year.

Each year, with the help of the community and volunteers, CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) provides hundreds of children and families throughout Santa Barbara County with holiday cheer by delivering gifts, basic supplies, food and festive decorations during the holiday season through the Adopt a Family program.

Through their Adopt a Family program, CALM identifies families they serve who could use the extra support and then coordinates with staff to determine each particular family’s needs.

Last year, CALM supporters adopted more than 250 families throughout Santa Barbara County. Once again this year, CALM has received wish lists from struggling families in both North and South Santa Barbara County.

With the support and generosity of the local community, CALM hopes to reach those families and possibly even more who are dealing with the devastation of child abuse and neglect. The wish lists mostly ask for basic items from shoes to coats to dish towels, and of course toys.

“Through the community’s help, the children and families CALM serves will feel the sense of belonging and care from those they don’t even know. When we connect people to one another across our community and the county, we help our children become stronger and more resilient.” said Alana Walczak, CEO of CALM.

CALM’s Adopt a Family program is a powerful way to give back to the community and support families in need. CALM encourages those interested to join together with friends, family, classmates and even co-workers in the spirit of giving, and to make a difference this holiday season by adopting a family.  

Adopt a Family participants can purchase gifts from an assigned family’s wish list or leave the shopping to CALM. Any contribution is appreciated and welcomed.

CALM requests that all gifts be turned in by Monday, Dec, 12, to allow therapists the time to deliver the gifts to the families before the holidays.

For more information on how to Adopt a Family in Santa Barbara or Lompoc, contact Erin Munsch, 965-2376 or email [email protected] For Santa Maria, contact Sandra Fuhring, 614-9160 or email [email protected]

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being. For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.

 

