Cancer Foundation Names Lori Wills Executive Director

By Kristen Adams for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara | February 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Lori Willis Click to view larger
Lori Willis

The Board of Trustees of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has appointed Lori Willis as executive director.

Willis served for nearly two years as the major gifts officer for the Cancer Foundation and was an integral part of the team that raised some$48 million for the new Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic that opened in September, the foundation said.

Willis' previous leadership experiences translate well into her new role as executive director, the foundation said. These include director of admission, communications and major gifts and director of advancement at Bishop Garcia Diego High School, as well as director of major gifts for Direct Relief.

She also has more than 15 years of sales and marketing experience.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation and has been the financial partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic (formerly Cancer Center of Santa Barbara) since its inception in 1949.

— Kristen Adams for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.
 

 
