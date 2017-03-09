Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Cachuma Resumes Status As Top Recreational Destination

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 9, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

As Cachuma Lake neared the psychologically important and functionally important half-full mark, very excited people flooded into Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center in Santa Barbara.

Many had been to the big box sporting goods stores for their outdoors items and camping gear,.

But they knew to come to a real mom-and-pop tackle shop for fishing rods, reels, tackle and bait because it is the right stuff and because of the local knowledge available from the staff.

“These folks are really excited because the water is now high enough to make shore fishing easy and also because of the big news ... a boat launch ramp is opening,” said Capt. Tiffany Vague at Hook, Line & Sinker.

Now folks can make a full plan with tents, cooking gear, boat or kayak and enjoy the real-deal, full-on weekend recreational experience.

Besides bringing trailer boats (check with the county for info about boat restrictions pertaining to quagga mussel management), folks can also rent a variety of boats right at the lake, making it easy to go fishing.

Cachuma Lake has sat quiet and lonesome for too long due to the prolonged drought.

Now with rising water levels and continued planting of trout, spawning bass, hungry catfish and other fish, green lush surroundings and spring coming, residents and visitors have the good times back as Cachuma resumes its status as a top recreational destination.

The rising water has reclaimed large areas where tall brush had grown. That brush is now providing ideal foraging and spawning opportunities for various species of fish and other wildlife.

A few that will benefit greatly from these areas are spawning bass and foraging panfish like redear and bluegill. Those rising populations of panfish will serve as great introductions to fishing for legions of little kids on camping trips.

The lake has many fun things to see and do. One of those is the fascinating Neal Taylor Nature Center where visitors can learn and experience the wonders of nature and have a chance to help support the good work of the center.

We have all suffered through the drought for far too long. Now that it feels like the tide is rising in the back country freshwater systems, let’s get out there and enjoy it.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

