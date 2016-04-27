Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria City Council Supports Cap on Short-Term Vacation Rentals

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 27, 2016 | 9:08 p.m.

Carpinteria has a temporary moratorium on new short-term vacation-rental units, and in an effort to adopt permanent regulations, three City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance this week.

Mayor Gregg Carty, Vice-Mayor Fred Shaw and Councilman Al Clark voted for rules that place a cap on short-term vacation rental units and require them to get licenses and pay transient-occupancy taxes.

The issue has been discussed at the city’s Planning Commission as well, and now the ordinance will go to the California Coastal Commission since the city is within the coastal zone, City Manager Dave Durflinger said.

The two other council members, Bradley Stein and Wade Nomura, have recused themselves from vacation rental discussions and voting because of potential conflicts of interest.

The city’s vacation-rental units have historically been in the beach area, but there’s been more growth toward downtown, Durflinger said.

There’s tension between the desire to provide affordable accommodations for visitors and long-term housing for locals, he said.

There were 182 licensed vacation rentals in October, when the City Council adopted the moratorium.

The council supported a so-called graduated cap, with a higher concentration allowed closer to the beach and a total cap of 218 units.

“Too many tourists is a bad thing, too few tourists is a bad thing — we need a balance in between,” Carty said.

Carty said a cap on the units and lottery system would cause confusion.

“I look at it as a nightmare to enforce,” Carty said.

“I think it’s a nightmare to lose one more unit of affordable housing,” Clark said.

Short-term vacation rentals are reducing affordable housing stock and rental prices are “going through the ceiling,” Clark said.

Companies could be dissuaded from coming to the area if the workforce has to live outside the area, Shaw said.

The fact that only three council members can discuss the issue means they have to vote unanimously to pass anything, Shaw pointed out.

With the approval, the California Coastal Commission will review the ordinance before the second reading and possible adoption.

If Carpinteria needs to extend the moratorium in the meantime, it can, Durflinger said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Carpinteria’s City Council supported a vacation rental cap that allows a higher concentration closer to the beach. Click to view larger
Carpinteria’s City Council supported a vacation rental cap that allows a higher concentration closer to the beach.  (City of Carpinteria photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 