Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:21 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Carpinteria Office Building to Become Senior Living Facility

Steadfast Companies pays $10.7 for office space on Carpinteria Avenue that will be converted to 76-bed facility

The Carpinteria Avenue office park will soon become a 76-bed senior living facility in Carpinteria after the property sold for $10.7 million.
The Carpinteria Avenue office park will soon become a 76-bed senior living facility in Carpinteria after the property sold for $10.7 million.  (Lee & Associates Central Coast photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 10, 2015 | 4:03 p.m.

A new 76-bed senior living facility is coming to Carpinteria after a local private investor sold a Carpinteria Avenue property for $10.7 million.

Lee & Associates Central Coast principals Stephen Leider and Clarice Clarke announced this week that they represented the buyer in the deal, which was Steadfast Carpinteria Senior, LLC — an affiliate of Irvine-based real estate investment management company Steadfast Companies.

Once the remaining tenants are out of the 51,585-square-foot, two-story office building at 5464 Carpinteria Ave., the property built in 1984 as office space will be gutted and transformed over the course of about a year, Leider said.

An exact timeframe for construction wasn’t available.

“There’s a growing demand for that,” Leider said of assisted living facilities. “This building happened to work out perfectly. The city was very accommodating.”

Steadfast Companies was founded in 1994 and has a real estate portfolio valued at more than $3 billion — one that includes thousands of apartments in the United States and Mexico for individuals, families and seniors but no assisted living accommodations until now, Leider said.

The seller was a local private investor who originally acquired the property in 2005, sold it in 2008, then re-acquired it in 2014 before subsequently selling it to Steadfast this year, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, which represented the seller but wouldn’t disclose the name.

As an office building, the Carpinteria Avenue property saw varied success, Leider said, formerly leasing to Microsoft and others but at one point was down to 75-80 percent vacant.

In order to repurpose the property, Steadfast went before the Carpinteria Planning Commission in May, where members approved the conditional use and coastal development permits necessary to allow conversation.

The facility was already in a proper zoning area.

Steadfast Carpinteria Senior will be the first assisted living facility within city limits, according to a city planner.

The residential care facility will include 70 units with 76 beds. Fifty-seven of those beds will be in an assisted living wing, while the other 19 will be in a memory care wing for those with Alzheimer’s and ALS, according to a city staff report.

Units will range in size from 370 to 782 square feet, parking will be cut from 187 spaces to 176, and the licensed facility will also include a social room, fitness center and theater.

Steadfast Carpinteria Senior told the city it plans to hire 44 full-time employees and 10 part-time staffers.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Carpinteria Planning Commission has already approved permits to convert the office building to a senior living facility. Click to view larger
The Carpinteria Planning Commission has already approved permits to convert the office building to a senior living facility. (Lee & Associates Central Coast photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 