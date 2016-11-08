Carpinteria Romps to First-Round CIF Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Carpinteria jumped out to 5-1 lead in the first period and rolled to a 19-6 win at JW North in a first-round game of the CIF Division 5 boys water polo playoffs on Tuesday in Riverside.

Sal Briceno and Jordan Perez each scored four goals and Forrest Van Stein tossed in three, leading the Warriors to a second-round home game on Thursday against top-seeded La Cañada.

"We started out with a bang," Carpinteria coach Matt Organista said of the Warriors' great start after a long bus ride to Riverside. "Immediately, we had good defense and lots of pressure, which made for lots of steal. We took missed our first three shots but after that we were rolling."

Carpinteria led 8-3 at halftime and 14-5 after three periods.

Malek Mehai, Ryan Fly and Ali Hamadi each scored a goal for Carpinteria.

