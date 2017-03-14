Carpinteria Runs Over Santa Clara in League Opener

Tennis

The Carpinteria High boys tennis team routed Santa Clara 16-2 in each teams' Frontier League Opener on Tuesday.

Jeremy Saito, Jacob Ascencio, and Myles Morgan each went 2-0 in their singles sets, while Sam Castillo won his varsity debut set 6-0. Carlos Costilla also won his only set of the day 6-3.

In doubles, Esteban Zapata won one set with Cameron Gralewski and another with JR Hajducko for the Warriors. Similarly Kirby Zapata won one set with Solomon Nahooikaika and another with Corban Pampel. The team of Sam Truax and Luke Nahooikaika went 2-0.

"Everyone had a strong day today," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We made a lot fewer mistakes and unforced errors today and did a great job of getting both players to the net. Everyone saw some playing time."

The Warriors improved to 3-5, and 1-0 in league play.

