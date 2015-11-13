Casa del Herrero Announces Christmas at the Casa Holiday Event

Advice

Christmas at the Casa, Casa del Herrero’s signature holiday event, will usher in the holiday season with exceptional style from 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015. The greatly-anticipated holiday soirée at Casa del Herrero, located at 1387 East Valley Road in Santa Barbara, is the jewel on the crown of a whole year full of parties celebrating the National Historic Landmark’s 90th year.

At Christmas, the Casa becomes even more captivating, bedecked in its understated holiday elegance. This festive event is effervescent with its twinkling lights and intimate setting, creating a magical and memorable evening.

Each year, guests look forward to kicking-off the season among friends old and new, enjoying the beautiful ambiance of Casa del Herrero dressed up in Christmas finery.

The early evening event makes use of both the glowing interior spaces as well as the outdoor garden rooms of this two-story George Washington Smith home, amidst the antiques and architectural details that make the Casa so unique.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by singers from The Solstice Singers of Santa Barbara Revels dressed in 15th Century Spanish and Moorish costumes, perfectly suited for both this Spanish Colonial Revival home and the Revel’s treasures of Spain theme for its performances at the Lobero Theatre entitled "The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice."

Merrymakers can flow out through the grand arched French doors and into the Spanish courtyard and East garden beyond, where the culinary offerings of Jessica Knight may be sampled and a thirst may be quenched at one of several cantinas with wine from Rusack Vineyards and Tolosa Winery.

Another featured outdoor room, known as the Loggia, will display an exclusive grouping of experiential silent auction items including dinner for eight at the Casa catered by Jessica Knight, a six-night stay at a three bedroom home in Sun Valley, Idaho, a two-day Trek bike tour in Napa Valley, Calif., or Zion National Park in Utah, and a case of 2011 Montgomery Vineyard cabernet sauvignon.

“I truly look forward to this event each year,” said Molly Barker, executive director of Casa del Herrero. "Our guests always comment on how the Casa shines during the holiday season, the furnishings and holiday decor blend together so beautifully to create the perfect old-fashioned atmosphere.”

The Event Co-Chairs, Cheryl and Peter Ziegler, have set an ambitious fundraising goal of a $90,000 gift to the Casa from the community to support operating expenses as well as much needed repairs to infrastructure items, fountain restorations, refurbishment of certain tapestries and sketchbook conservation.

“The Casa is such a unique part of the community,” said Peter Ziegler. “Cheryl and I felt it was important to try to raise significant funds to demonstrate the community’s affection for Casa del Herrero and to give her a wonderful gift to close out the 90th birthday year. We are very gratified by the tremendous support we have received.”

For a complete list of projects and sponsorship opportunities available please visit casadelherrero.com.

Attendance is limited to only 150 people, and the event reaches capacity quickly. Individual tickets are available for $250 each or $225 for Casa members. Advance reservations are required.

For tickets and sponsorship information please go to www.casadelherrero.com, call 805.565.5653 or email [email protected].

— Joni Kelly is a communications representative for Casa del Herrero.