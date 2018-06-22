Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:16 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

Casa Dorinda Unveiling New Entrance Bridge

By Rayna Davis for Casa Dorinda | June 22, 2018 | 1:54 p.m.

The official opening of Casa Dorinda's new entrance bridge — connecting the campus with the rest of Montecito at its historic entry at the Hot Springs and Olive Mill intersection — will take place Thursday, June 28.

To commemorate the bridge's completion, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Residents, guests, and community partners will gather to mark the occasion and celebrate with a champagne toast.

The bridge will serve as both the entry and exit to the 48-acre community that is on track to build 22 new two-bedroom apartments over the next three years as part of its Bliss Expansion Project.

Additionally, Casa Dorinda has donated $10,000 to Montecito Fire Protection District in gratitude for its harrowing efforts during the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow. A Montecito firetruck will be the first vehicle to cross the bridge at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge, which arches over Montecito Creek, marks the finish of the first milestone in the Bliss Expansion Project.

The Bliss Expansion addresses campus and community needs by adding healthcare and housing through a combination of personal care, memory care, and independent living apartments.

The expansion includes additional and augmented amenities: an upgraded clinic and new casual dining area, as well as new recreation areas and restored oak woodlands. The expansion is planned to be completed in 2020.

For more information on Casa Dorinda, contact Rayna Davis, 805-969-8049 or visit CasaDorinda.org.

— Rayna Davis for Casa Dorinda.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 