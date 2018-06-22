Casa Dorinda Unveiling New Entrance Bridge

The official opening of Casa Dorinda's new entrance bridge — connecting the campus with the rest of Montecito at its historic entry at the Hot Springs and Olive Mill intersection — will take place Thursday, June 28.

To commemorate the bridge's completion, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Residents, guests, and community partners will gather to mark the occasion and celebrate with a champagne toast.

The bridge will serve as both the entry and exit to the 48-acre community that is on track to build 22 new two-bedroom apartments over the next three years as part of its Bliss Expansion Project.

Additionally, Casa Dorinda has donated $10,000 to Montecito Fire Protection District in gratitude for its harrowing efforts during the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow. A Montecito firetruck will be the first vehicle to cross the bridge at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge, which arches over Montecito Creek, marks the finish of the first milestone in the Bliss Expansion Project.

The Bliss Expansion addresses campus and community needs by adding healthcare and housing through a combination of personal care, memory care, and independent living apartments.

The expansion includes additional and augmented amenities: an upgraded clinic and new casual dining area, as well as new recreation areas and restored oak woodlands. The expansion is planned to be completed in 2020.

For more information on Casa Dorinda, contact Rayna Davis, 805-969-8049 or visit CasaDorinda.org.

— Rayna Davis for Casa Dorinda.