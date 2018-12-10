Catch Holiday Film at Arlington While Feeding Food, Fire, Flood Relief Coffers

The Arlington Theatre will be showing three classic holiday movies on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1317 State St. All movies are family friendly and rated PG.

Those attending are asked to bring a canned food item to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara, Thomas Fire and flood relief.

The movie line-up includes Elf at 12:30 p.m.; It’s a Wonderful Life at 2:40 p.m and 7:30 p.m..; and A Christmas Story at 5:20 p.m.

All shows are $5 tickets. Those bringing a canned food item will receive a $5 voucher for a small popcorn and soda. Tickets are on-sale now at the box office and at www.metrotheatres.com.

— Natalie Eig for Metropolitan Theatres.