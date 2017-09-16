Cate Football Blows Out Flintridge Prep to Win Home Opener

Football

After a 43-12 week one loss at Mojave, Cate got their football season back on track with a 70-20 non-league rout of Flintridge Prep at home on Saturday in the team's home opener.

The Rams scored early and often, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Cate offense didn't let up in the second quarter either, finding the end zone three more times before halftime. Cate lead 42-7 at the break.

Running back Drew Anastasio led the way offensively for the Rams, scoring five touchdowns on the day. Anastasio managed 141 yards rushing on eight carries, scoring two of his touchdowns on the ground. He also hauled in three touchdown passes from Jack Deardorff from 13, five, and 50 yards out, respectively.

Cate's Patrick Armstrong scored on the ground twice and tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Khadim Pouye.

"This was a great way to pick up our fist win of the year," explained Cate coach David Soto. "We were frustrated with the way our opener went and after a week off, I'm proud of the way we responded. We executed our game plan the way we wanted and we played hard for 4 quarters."

Cate improves to 1-1 on the season and travels south to take on Lancaster Baptist on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.