Cecilia Fund Serving Up 126th Annual Tea Event

The Cecilia Fund will hold its 126th Annual Tea and Membership Meeting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

Featured speaker will be Dr. Charles Fenzi, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

The Neighborhood Clinics provide high-quality, affordable and comprehensive care to the community and work in partnership with The Cecilia Fund.

Also speaking at the meeting will be Kari Webber, a member of the Santa Barbara community and a cancer survivor, who was helped by The Cecilia Fund (TCF).

Since 1892, The Cecilia Fund (formerly the St. Cecilia Society) has been providing critical heath-care funding for Santa Barbara's most vulnerable citizens.

With the help and generosity of The Cecilia Fund membership, donations from the community, grants and sponsorships, the organization's mission established more than 125 years ago continues and is passed from one generation to the next, TCF said.

— Sigrid Toye for The Cecilia Fund.