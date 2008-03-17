Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:33 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Chad’s Restaurant to End its Era

{mosimage}

No date yet for last meal, but Stevens family is selling quaint Victorian eatery on Chapala Street.

 

 

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff | March 17, 2008 | 6:49 p.m.

{mosimage}

After 16 years, Chad’s on Chapala will soon be closing. The quaint gourmet restaurant is known for its specialty drinks, live music, young crowd and signature pink Victorian building.

Owner Chad Stevens on Monday gave Noozhawk a letter he recently sent to friends announcing the decision he and his wife, Michelle, made to sell the property at 625 Chapala St.

“You may have known we have been in the process of building an addition onto Chad’s,” he wrote. “We have been working on this process for the last four years. During the end of this process we sat down and asked ourselves, ‘Are we committing ourselves to the best decision for our family’s future?’”

Stevens, who also owns Sambo’s on Cabrillo Boulevard, did not say in the letter when Chad’s would close, but noted it would remain open “until escrow closes.” Nor did he say who is purchasing the property. Radius Group Commercial Real Estate represented Stevens, and the 2,100-square-foot property was listed at $1.8 million.

{mosimage}

He did say he has no current plans to close Sambo’s, which was co-founded by Stevens’ grandfather, Sam Battistone Sr., in the 1950s.

Sambo’s mushroomed into a nationwide chain in the 1970s, but by the early ‘80s had shrunk back to one location, the original restaurant on Cabrillo.

The Victorian building that houses Chad’s was built in 1876, according to the restaurant’s Web site. It was built by local businessman and politician Charles E. Sherman, who raised cows and ran a butcher shop.

“This house is known to be haunted by the ghosts of cows,” the Web site says. “The cows have become our friends here at Chad’s. If you see a spirit, please notify the management.”

{mosimage}

The restaurant has received the “Best Happy Hour” award from the Santa Barbara Independent for six years running.

“Please know that this has been the hardest decision for us to make,” Stevens wrote in the letter. “But as sad as we are, we also have so much excitement about what might await us around the next corner.

“Life is short and we want to live every day to it’s fullest.  Wish us luck in our new adventures.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 