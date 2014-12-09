Chinese Visitors See the Future of Senior Housing at Valle Verde in Santa Barbara

Thirty visitors from Beijing, China, toured Valle Verde Retirement Community in Santa Barbara on Monday to see firsthand a successful continuous care retirement community.

Faced with an extreme lack of senior housing in China, the delegation wanted to see the combination of health care, housing and senior life in a well-planned campus.

"China’s senior population will expand from 167 million to 480 million in the next 40 years. American Baptist Homes of the West, our nonprofit organization, is working with officials in China to help plan new senior communities," said Melissa Honig, executive director of Valle Verde Retirement Community. "We were pleased to share our campus so they can see how wonderful senior communities are when top-rated health care, lovely cottages and a lively group of people are brought together in an engaging community in a beautiful setting."

"We work hard every day to provide seniors with compassionate health care," added Jeffrey Krutzsch, senior director of operations at Valle Verde. "We are rewarded with excellent marks from the Continuing Care Accreditation Commission’s, and it is fun to share what we do with others whose aim is to improve senior housing in China."

Valle Verde Retirement Community has been located at 900 Calle de los Amigos in Santa Barbara since 1966. Valle Verde is a nonprofit retirement community committed to helping people live full, happy and long lives. Valle Verde is owned and managed by American Baptist Homes of the West. Click here for more information.

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Valle Verde.