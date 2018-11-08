Cleveland School in Santa Barbara Closed While Police Investigate Crime

No details released about 'non-school related' incident that occurred there overnight

Cleveland Elementary School in Santa Barbara was closed Thursday while detectives investigated a "non-school related crime" that occurred there overnight, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

There is no immediate threat to the school located at 123 Alameda Padre Serra, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The department is working with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, according to Wagner.

"The investigation requires that the school be closed today while detectives comb the area," Wagner said.

Parents, students and faculty have been notified of the cancelation of school on Thursday by text, phone and email, he said.

There were reports that the crime was some sort of assault, but that could not be confirmed.

Details about the crime were not released by the Police Department, but Wagner said more information would be released later in the day.

