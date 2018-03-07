Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Cold Spring School Seeks Financial Help in Wake of Disaster

By Amy Alzina for Cold Spring School District | March 7, 2018 | 7:03 p.m.

The Thomas Fire and subsequent flood that swept Montecito tragically resulted in loss of life and property.

Cold Spring Elementary School, a public K-6 school, that has served the community for more than a century, has been deeply affected by deaths of two of its students, kindergartener Peerawat “Pasta” Sutthithepa and sixth-grader Sawyer Corey.

Cold Spring School is bracing for another destructive impact of the disaster: the impending loss of a substantial amount of property-tax revenue due to the storm’s devastation, which will adversely impact the delivery of education to the school’s 170 students.

A vital anchor of a community is its schools and Cold Spring School is no exception. Located at 2243 Sycamore Canyon Road, it is a one-school district.

Established in 1889, Cold Spring has long been recognized for providing high-quality instruction and, as a neighborhood school, serving as a gathering place for generations of families.

Cold Spring School is designated by the state as a community-funded district. In California, about 132 of the state’s 1,038 school districts are identified as such.

Community-funded districts receive limited state funding because the area’s property taxes exceed the state’s minimum funding commitment.

Cold Spring School’s property taxes have historically been a predictable source of revenue. However, the school is now bracing for change.

“We have been informed by the Santa Barbara County tax assessor that Cold Spring School is projected to have a 9 percent funding decrease, which could result in a loss of as much as $485,000 for the 2018-2019 school year,” said Amy Alzina, principal/superintendent.

The anticipated loss is due to property damage caused to the school’s surrounding homes by the recent Thomas Fire and flood.

“Cold Spring School relies almost entirely on property-tax revenue," Alzina said. "As required by law, our school has just two weeks of reserves in the bank which, given the enormity of the Thomas Fire and flood, will be depleted almost immediately.

"Cold Spring School needs our community’s help in maintaining its long history of delivering high-quality education. Please
consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Cold Spring School Foundation,” she said.

“Without the community’s help, the consequence of such a major economic loss would be the loss of teaching staff and treasured arts and music programs," Alzina said.

"Cold Springs’ children have been deeply impacted by the death of two students and the devastation of neighborhood homes. We cannot add to that tremendous loss by eliminating teaching staff and arts and music programs.

"We are turning to the community to help our school keep the high-quality teaching staff and programs currently at risk because of the Thomas fire-flood devastation of homes and property.

"With the community’s help, the upcoming property tax loss of $485,000 will be met with an equal amount in monetary donations and grants to our school. Please help us continue to serve our community."

All donations are tax-deductible to the amount allowed by law: Cold Spring School Foundation is a California nonprofit 501(c)(3). Tax ID No. 95-3717748.

Amy Alzina for Cold Spring School District.

 

