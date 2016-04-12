Conflict Solutions Center Announces Restorative Community Network Symposium Featuring David Ragland

Conflict Solutions Center will host the Restorative Community Network Symposium Thursday, April 21, 2016.

This event will bring together representatives from local schools, law enforcement, nonprofit organizations, service providers, the district attorney and public defenders offices, councilmembers and other community members to discuss ways in which restorative practices can be used to address juvenile crime.

The Restorative Community Network seeks to strengthen and support restorative programs to have the sustainable impact on Santa Barbara’s youth.

Diverse disciplines and occupations will be represented, offering a holistic and multifaceted perspective. The Symposium will feature speakers from many specialties, including Dr. David Ragland from The Truth Telling Project.

“We believe that the attendees of this event, as well as Dr. Ragland and the other presenters, hold valuable expertise that can highlight successes, challenges and needs for current youth-serving programs Santa Barbara County,” said Brooke Hobbs, CSC’s outreach and event coordinator.

Participants and speakers will share their vision and wisdom on how to respond to crime and justice in the most restorative and transformative manner. At the end of the day, symposium participants will create a collaborative action plan based on information received during the symposium and identified community needs.

“This action plan is essential for our community so that Santa Barbara County can serve its youth in a restorative, transformative and efficient manner,” Hobbs said.

The Restorative Community Network Symposium is the first step toward creating a Restorative Community, a youth centered approach.

Dr. David Ragland is a restorative practitioner and professor of peace and justice studies. Ragland founded The Truth Telling Project, a nonprofit organization aimed at finding peaceful and restorative solutions to the recent conflict in Ferguson, Mo.

In addition to being the keynote speaker for the Restorative Community Network Symposium, Ragland will also speak on the following Friday for an event open to the community called “Building A Restorative Community — Lessons Learned From Ferguson.”

This free and open-to-the-public lecture and reception will be held at the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, located at 40 E Anapamu Street, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2016.

This event will be a great way for community members to both learn about restorative practices and speak with other participants and Ragland.

Restorative practices are community-based approaches to addressing crime, the effects of crime and the prevention of crime, emphasizing the attempt to repair harm caused or revealed by criminal behavior.

A restorative practice operates from a belief that the path to justice lies in problem solving and healing through reconciliation with victims and the community at large, rather than punitive isolation.

A suggested donation of $20 toward restorative programs is requested, however, all are welcome.

For more information, contact Brooke Hobbs at 805.963.6765 or [email protected].

— Brooke Hobbs is the outreach and event coordinator at the Conflict Solutions Center.