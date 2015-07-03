Housing Construction Booming at UCSB in Wake of Record-Breaking Applicant Pool

Advice

The university's long-range development plan is to increase the number of students housed on campus, with one complex slated to open in the fall

UCSB announced earlier this week that more freshmen applied to the school than ever before in its history, and construction is ongoing as the university works to build housing for many of those students.

Part of the university's long-range development plan is to increase the number of students housed on campus over the next decade. To do that, a flurry of construction is taking place, with one complex on track to open to students next school year.

UCSB spokesman George Foulsham said that one of the projects, the Sierra Madre housing complex, is "moving along nicely" and that move-in is still scheduled for September.

That housing project is located at Storke Road near UCSB's West Campus Apartments and will provide housing for 515 students.

Last summer, a fire broke out on the property, damaging some the framing of the complex as well as a construction trailer and an abandoned building from the former Ocean Meadows Golf Course. The project is on track to be completed in the fall, however.

The project will contain 115 apartments, with double occupancy 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom and single rooms. Thirty-six remaining units will be leased to UCSB faculty and staff families.

The complex will also have a central common areas for study as well as administrative offices, recreation and fitness rooms, and a market.

Currently, four of the six residential buildings have all of the windows, siding and stucco completed, and work is beginning on the other two.

A larger project that will house more than 1,000 students is also under way near the Santa Catalina Residence Halls at Storke and El Colegio roads.

The San Joaquin Apartments and Portola Dining Commons project started in early January, and would provide 178 apartments for 1,003 students, live-in staff as well as four faculty-in-residence apartments.

Four villages of three-story apartments and community buildings are slated for the empty parking lot to the north, as well as two six-story towers along Storke Road.

A central plaza will unite the buildings, and dining commons will rebuilt along El Colegio Road.

Concrete was poured last month for the six-story tower on the corner of Storke Road, and the university said that residential facilities will start taking shape this summer.

