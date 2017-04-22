Corona del Mar Captures Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions

Boys Volleyball

In a battle between CIF-SS Division 1 top-10 teams No. 3 Corona del Mar won the Santa Barbara High boys volleyball Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions on Saturday, beating fifth-ranked Westlake in the final in four sets.

Westlake defeated Santa Barbara in the semifinals in four sets while Corona del Mar defeated Mountain View Saint Francis.

Saint Francis topped the Dons in four sets in the third-place match.

“The boys ran out of games but battled throughout the day,” said Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson.

Sophomore Will Rottman was named to the all-tournament team. He had 89 kills in four matches. Setter Dane Westwick dished out 164 assists in two days of work.

“The boys played a lot of volleyball for four days this week,” said Arneson.

The Dons play at Dos Pueblos for the Channel League championship on Tuesday night.

“I encourage everyone in the Santa Barbara community to come out and watch some high level of volleyball,” said Arneson.