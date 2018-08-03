Cox Charities Seeks Grant Applicants

Cox Charities will award $10,000 in grants to Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations to support initiatives that focus on youth, education, conservation, and the military.

Applications are currently being accepted online at www.coxcharitiesca.org and must be submitted by Aug. 31.

Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications funded by employee donations that are matched by the company, will consider requests up to $2,500.

To apply for a Cox Charities nonprofit grant, organizations must meet the following qualifications:

Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization;

Be located or provide services in a Cox service area in Santa Barbara County.

Show measurable results from the program and complete a post grant evaluation form.

Provide information on program outreach components including website and social media.



Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provide support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

— Joe Cameo for Cox Charities.