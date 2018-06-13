Crane School Plays Produce Lifetime Memories

Each spring, Crane Country Day School presents its kindergarten class with its biggest challenge — the kindergarten play.

This year's play — The Rainbow Fish — takes its inspiration from the children’s book of the same name. The original Crane kindergarten rendition, complete with show-stopping songs, will be performed at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in Crane's Cate Hall Theater, 1795 San Leandro Lane.

As an alumna, and kindergarten teacher at Crane for more than eight years, I know the children's theater experience elicits a range of emotions from excitement to nervousness, and everything in between.

A week into play practice, we already begin to see the magic of sharing in this theatrical endeavor. Budding performers have found the Crane School stage is a safe place to try something new and have a little fun.

When I was a student at Crane, taking the stage was difficult for me. I wasn't naturally drawn to performing, blessed with a beautiful singing voice, or a fan of being the center of attention. On the plus side, this meant I had endless room for growth.

I recall struggling through a class play every year, but those performances are among my most vivid memories. I loved the post-play thrill when all of your hard work had paid off and you accomplished something great together.

When I run into other Crane alumni, they are quick to ask about the school's drama and music program because each experience on the stage left a lasting impact.

There is a reason we all remember the parts we played years ago. Performances challenge students to develop public speaking skills, flexibility, confidence and friendships. Even the nerves and excitement we feel help us learn to manage our emotions and persevere.

In kindergarten, we ask students to reflect on their progress and the experience as a whole through classroom discussions following our time on stage.

Just this week a wise kindergartner said: “I am pretty excited about getting my costume and being on stage, but I’m realizing that I need to practice my lines a lot more than I am at home.”

A few days later, that same student was recognizing cue lines and delivering his own lines with newfound confidence.

For more information about Crane Country Day School or to schedule a tour, contact Erin Guerra, director of admission, 969-7732 ext. 106.

— Megan Flannery for Crane School.