Downed Female Paraglider Found Dead Near La Cumbre Peak

Two county helicopters, Search & Rescue Team called in to help locate missing woman

A paraglider who went down in the vicinity of La Cumbre Peak in the mountains above Santa Barbara was found dead Thursday afternoon, according to the,Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters, along with crews from the U.S. Forest Service, and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team, were dispatched at about 1:15 p.m. to an area off East Camino Cielo.

Two county helicopters also responded to help search for the paraglider, a woman believed to be about 50 who reportedly was with a group of 20 paragliders who launched at midday.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that when the group arrived at the landing spot at Parma Park, the woman was missing.

A vehicle with Michigan license plates, believe to belong to the victim, was located at Parma Park.

The helicopters found what they believe to be the woman's paraglider, and a paramedic later found the woman's body after about two hours of searching, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Her name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Crews returned to the scene on Friday, apparently to complete the operation to recover the victim's body.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.