Help Stuff the Bus With School Supplies at Cuyama Valley Kids Day Fair

The Cuyama Valley Recreation District is teaming up with the Cuyama Valley Resource Center to bring a Back to School Kids Day & Health Fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4., at Richardson Park, just off Hwy. 166.

As part of the event, the Cuyama Transit will be onsite to be stuffed full of classroom supplies for teachers in the Cuyama Joint Unified School District. The Cuyama Valley community is seeking support from the public if you’re traveling on the 166.

Among suggested classroom supplies are: construction paper and poster board (all sizes and colors); Elmer’s White Glue and Glue Sticks; lined paper; spiral notebooks; journals and index cards; art supplies (watercolor paints, colored pencils, markers, crayons, paint brushes, art smocks); dry erase markers and erasers; pencils and erasers.

As part of the event, there will be service groups and organizations onsite to educate, entertain and inform about their services. Some of the organizations and activities are:

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, health screening; Las Promotoras, lunch; Cuyama Valley 4H, membership drive; Cuyama Valley Parents Club, beverages; Cuyama Elementary School Garden; Quail Springs Permaculture, watershed activity and tiny adobe building.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Smoke House; Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit; Cuyama Valley Recreation District Spirit Shop; face painting and Blue Caboose train rides; and dental fluoride treatments.

For more information, contact Angel Cannon, Cuyama Valley Recreation District, 661-766-2270 or [email protected]

— Angel Cannon for Cuyama Valley Recreation District.