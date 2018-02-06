Dave Cantin of Montecito, 1968-2018

Posted on February 6, 2018 | 8:38 a.m.

Source: Kim Cantin

Dave Cantin, 49 of Montecito, California, died suddenly as a result of the Montecito mudslides that occurred Jan. 9, 2018. His wife, Kim and daughter, Lauren, were injured in the mudslides and his son, Jack, 17, remains missing.

David was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7, 1968 and spent his early years in Warren, Rhode Island. He grew up in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School in 1986.

While matriculating to Bryant University, he was awarded an internship with a medical device start-up company called Ultracision which hired him after he graduated with a degree in management. This company was acquired by a Johnson & Johnson Company, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, and it was there he met his wife, Kim.

Dave enjoyed over a 20 year career in the medical device industry, where he valued the impact that the various technologies could offer patients – be it a less invasive option or enabling better surgery.

By 1999, Dave and his wife moved to Carlsbad, California; it was in Carlsbad, Dave became the proud father to John (Jack) Cantin and two years later, Lauren Cantin. It was also during this time, Dave completed his MBA from Xavier University.

He and the family moved back to Cincinnati with work, and there he made wonderful neighborhood friends, enjoyed golfing and family camping trips. In 2010, Dave and the family relocated to Santa Barbara, California.

It was in Montecito that Dave became more involved in Boy Scouts. Dave became the Scoutmaster of Troop 33, the second oldest troop in Santa Barbara. He led many back-country hikes, 50-mile Spring Break camping trips, summer camps at Emerald Bay, Catalina Island, and annually participated in the Montecito Fourth of July Parade and the Montecito Beautification Day.

Dave also was active in the Santa Barbara adult league baseball team, playing catcher and #4 in the batting line up.

Dave will be remembered with his warm smile and his positive energy. He is the guy who would always make time for people and lend a helping hand. Dave was led by his values of faith, family and a goal to make a positive difference. He was a devoted and loving husband, Dad, son and friend to many.

Dave is survived by his wife, Kimberly Miller Cantin, and his cherished daughter, Lauren Elizabeth. His son, John (Jack) Cantin is on the list of missing people from the mudslides.

David was the son of Kathleen Smith Cantin of East Providence and Richard Cantin of North Carolina. David was predeceased by an elder brother, Michael. Additionally Dave is survived by his step-mother, Marie Cantin of North Carolina; his Aunt Patricia, his in-laws, Willard and Anita Miller of Niagara Falls, Canada; several cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel on 15 E. Sola Street, Santa Barbara.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at the Santa Barbara Mission. The burial was at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Channel Drive on Monday, Feb, 5.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay St., Providence RI 02905 or to the Santa Barbara Foodbank.