David Crosby Joins Speaking Circuit with BigSpeak

David Crosby of Crosby, Stills and Nash, is taking the stage as a keynote speaker to spread his ideas about the power music has to shape our world. His music with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash (and Young) earned him two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As a counter-culture icon of the 1960s, he has lead generations through uncertain times with his music and political activism.

After working with artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Phil Collins, Crosby has five albums that are recognized by Rolling Stone in their 500 Greatest Albums of All Times listing.

After the first CS&N album was released in 1969, the band won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Crosby and Nash also produced three gold albums in the 70’s and CS&N remained active until 2016.

Crosby is not slowing down either. In five years, he has released four albums, starting with Croz in 2014, followed by Lighthouse in 2016, and Sky Trails in 2017.

His newest album, Here If You Listen, is a collaborative project that was released through Apple’s iTunes and Amazon Music on Oct. 26. Crosby begins touring for his new album in November, starting in Seattle, and ending in Port Chester, N.Y.

After being a lifelong advocate for the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis, Crosby recently decided to join the budding industry. In the August edition of High Times, he announced he is working on licensing his name to a cannabis company to create the suggested brand Mighty Croz.

After successful events at both Harvard and Syracuse, where he spoke to the general public and then went on to lecture for classes about 1960’s rock and roll, Crosby is focusing on spreading his knowledge and stories to America’s youth.

