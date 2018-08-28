Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Defense Attorney Seeks to Close Courtroom for MS-13 Gang-Murder Case Hearing

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 28, 2018 | 9:22 p.m.

The attorney for a man charged with multiple murders allegedly linked to an international criminal gang in Santa Maria wants to close a Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing on motions seeking to dismiss charges.

Stephen Dunkle, who represents Marcos Sanchez Torres, 24, in the case stemming from Operation Matador and later Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury indictments, will argue his request during a hearing on Sept. 21 before Judge John McGregor. 

Attorneys for the 12 defendants facing 50 felony criminal counts in connection with 10 killings and other crimes expect to argue their so-called 995 motions, seeking to set aside the indictment, in November. 

But Dunkle’s motion, and another from the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, will be argued Sept. 21, Judge John McGregor said during an August hearing. 

In addition to Dunkle seeking to seal, or close, the future hearing, Bramsen has proposed referring to witnesses by pseudonyms instead of their real names,

The hearings for the 995 motions would be the first time to hear some of the evidence against the men. The 4,000-page grand jury transcript has been sealed along with other documents affiliated with the case for the past two years.

“It is my belief that there is a reasonable likelihood that if references to the grand jury transcript were published as a result of the hearing not being closed, Mr. Torres’ right to a fair and impartial trial would be prejudiced based on the dissemination of the details alleged during that proceeding,” Dunkle wrote in his motion requesting an order to close the 995 hearing set for November. 

He argued using pseudonyms covered only part of the interest in maintaining the confidentially of grand jury proceedings and safety of witnesses.

His client faces nine counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances and 36 additional felony counts.

“Among those pages are many inflammatory allegations against Mr. Torres and his co-defendants, including the gruesome alleged details of 10 murders,” Dunkle wrote. 

He noted the case has attracted “considerable publicity,” and said closing the hearing would protect Torres’ right to a fair trial and due process.

“We respectfully submit that the Court should grant this motion to prevent the prejudice to Mr. Torres’ rights to a fair trial and due process, which will occur if the testify at the grand jury proceeding is made public,” Dunkle said.

While the judge had expected to hear the 995 motions in September, those hearings were delayed to hash out Dunkle’s motion so the judge can decide whether to ban media and the public from the courtoom in November.

Those written 995 motions also have been filed under the unusual cloak of secrecy implemented for the case, with any details about specific criminal activity redacted.

Dunkle said his motion seeking to set aside the grand jury indictment and the prosecution team’s reply were replete with references to information from the sealed transcripts leading to his request to close the hearing. 

Attorney Guylyn Cummins who represented KSBY-TV during an earlier attempt to implement a broad gag order on the attorneys, police and press said a judge cannot close a hearing unless the proposal passes a compelling interest test.

“It’s a really strict First Amendment test that the courts have to follow,” she said.

Even in trials involving drug cartels, judges allowed a very narrow level of secrecy, she added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 