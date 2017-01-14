Defense Reigns in Laguna Blanca’s Draw With Midland

Girls Soccer

The Laguna Blanca girls soccer team couldn't get much going offensively against Midland, falling victim to a 1-1 tie on Saturday.

After falling behind 1-0 early, Laguna's Margaux Murphy sent in a cross that Pisci Abrego tapped in in the 20th minute to equalize the match.

Neither team could push through the rest of the way.

Midland's goal came on their only shot of the match, which Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer described as "frustrating."

