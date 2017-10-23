Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:14 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

American Institute of Architects Holds Design Charrette for Ideas to Make State Street Work

Santa Barbara brainstorming event comes up with proposals to add more housing downtown, install more public art, re-purpose large buildings into new uses

Nine teams of six people generated ideas to improve State Street during Saturday’s charrette hosted by the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Nine teams of six people generated ideas to improve State Street during Saturday's charrette hosted by the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1972 > of 5
Conceptual renderings from the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects design charrette on Saturday, “Make State Street Work.”

Conceptual renderings from the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects design charrette on Saturday, "Make State Street Work." (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1973 > of 5
Ideas put forward during the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects “Make State Street Work” event on Saturday.

Ideas put forward during the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects “Make State Street Work” event on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1974 > of 5
Conceptual renderings from the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects design charrette in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Conceptual renderings from the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects design charrette in Santa Barbara on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1975 > of 5
Nine teams of six people generated ideas to improve State Street during Saturday’s charrette hosted by the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Nine teams of six people generated ideas to improve State Street during Saturday's charrette hosted by the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1976 > of 5
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 23, 2017 | 10:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects put out a call to architects, associate architects, planners and landscape professionals interested in brainstorming new designs for lower State Street.

It was standing-room-only at the Louise Lowry Davis Center on Saturday, where nine teams of six people presented ideas on how to keep the downtown area vital to the fabric of Santa Barbara, and address the influx of vacant storefronts from Gutierrez to Sola streets. Members of the public were invited to attend the final presentations for the event, "Make State Street Work."

It was AIA Santa Barbara’s second event in the form of a charrette — a solution-design practice common in the field of architecture, to address housing, transportation, retail, public engagement and other measures that impact the quality of life.

The challenge was to brainstorm fundamental changes to the area while adjusting to global shifts in the retail industry.

An introductory meeting was held before Saturday’s event and featured a speaker roster of area developers, Downtown Santa Barbara representatives and real estate professionals to update the group about the condition of State Street retail.

On Saturday, it was crunch time.

Equipped with maps, the teams had nearly seven hours to delve into a section along State Street to study and redesign for a more vibrant, economically vital and sustainable future for Santa Barbara's downtown.

A handful of the schemes showed bringing housing closer to State Street and re-purposing some of the buildings.

The groups agreed to keep street-level retail space, and some suggested utilizing downtown surface parking lots as apartment-type buildings. 

Some teams recommended closing a few blocks of State Street to vehicles during specific times or days to create a pedestrian-friendly space and social gathering area.

A group advocated large-scale art installations into State Streets’ sprawling concrete backdrop, drawing inspiration from vibrant mosaics and murals.

Teams put forward ideas and renderings to keep State Street vital to the fabric of Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Teams put forward ideas and renderings to keep State Street vital to the fabric of Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“The whole idea was to think outside of the box,” said Ellen Bildsten, past AIA president and architect at Bildsten Architecture and Planning.

“The idea was not to have rules or specific solutions prescribed, but let people come up with what they think is a good, new direction.”

Bildsten was in the group No. 6, which hashed out designs for the intersection of Carrillo and State streets and the Transit Center near Chapala and Carrillo streets. 

They thought about the role and future of transportation regarding how people travel. 

The group acknowledged how the mobility experience in the city is adapting, and the potential to utilize ride-sharing companies or bike storage to amp up “the other ways to encourage people to get to State Street,” Bildsten said.

AIA Santa Barbara’s charrette aimed to help the community envision possibilities for dynamic working solutions for Santa Barbara's El Pueblo Viejo corridor.

A handful of ideas generated will be presented to the Santa Barbara City Council for consideration and planning for positive change, Bildsten said.

“It’s where our hope for impact is going to happen in terms of the city potentially changing policy or something that would allow for some of the ideas we came up with to be allowable when people apply for projects,” she said.

“This conversation (future of State Street) is happening within a lot of different aspects of the community, but as architects, we have certain skills we can lend to the effort.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 