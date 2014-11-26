Despite Neighbors’ Concerns, Santa Barbara Council Backs Two-Story Home in San Roque

Single Family Design Board rejected the project because of its size, but the proposal is approved on appeal

Despite the objections of 20 neighbors, and the denial by an influential design board, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a two-story house on a vacant lot in the San Roque neighborhood.

The home is one of four set to go on four parcels of land at 3626 San Remo Drive.

The Planning Commission split the lot into four earlier this year. The 2,652-square-foot house, with a 480-square-foot attached garage, is 30 percent larger than the other houses in the area.

The proposed residence was rejected by the Single Family Design Board because board members said it was too large. Rather than make the house smaller, Jarrett Gorin, agent on behalf of Capital Pacific Development Group, appealed the project to the City Council.

"Square footage alone doesn't really tell you a whole hell of a lot," Gorin said.

Gorin said opposition to the project was arbitrary and not based on city rules. The project, he said, met all city requirements.

The council approved the proposal on a 5-1 vote, with Harwood "Bendy" White opposed.

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo recused herself from the vote because she said a relative owns property in the neighborhood.

The project sits next to San Roque creek, near Ontare Road.

White, a former planning commissioner, objected to the size of the second story. He said he preferred that the second story have somewhat of a "wedding cake" feel.

"I think the place where I would disagree with the appellant is the second floor," White said.

He said second floors are increasingly the cause of neighborhood dissent, and that city officials should be cognizant of the design impacts of second floors on neighborhoods.

Neighbors said the applicant was trying to squeeze too much onto a small piece of land.

"We feel that this entire development is too large, too dense for the size of the build-able property," said neighbor Shirley Edwards. "We use our backyard all the time. You will find as you age, you don't travel, you stay home and you enjoy your house and yard.

"We are going to have people looking into our yard, and I would hope you would consider this."

Edwards said the developer was trying to make money at the expense of the longtime residents.

"I realize the larger houses are more profitable when they are sold, but I would ask you to consider the quality of life for the already established neighborhood," Edwards said.

Nearby resident Bob Westwick said that the size of this house will dictate the size of the other three houses proposed as part of the development.

"Mr. Gorin is a little confused as to why we object to it," Westwick said. "What we object to is the fact that there will be four homes that have been referred to as 'McMansions,' 30 percent larger than the average in the neighborhood."

Gorin, however, was frequently dismissive of the neighborhood concerns, so much so that Mayor Helene Schneider even called him on it.

In response to a neighbor who said that 20 neighbors were opposed to the project, Gorin blurted, "Development in Santa barbara is certainly not a popularity contest."

Schneider praised Gorin for his thorough PowerPoint presentations, but said the second half of his presentation was overly emotional and that it "turned me off a bit."

Schneider warned Gorin that there are still two lots that potentially could go before the City Council for approval, and that she plans to be "really attentive to the neighborhood concerns."

"It is important to try and work with the neighborhood," Schneider said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.