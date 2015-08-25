Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Developers Behind Coast Village Plaza Plan Want To Remove Three Towering Pine Trees

Montecito project asks city for permission to remove trees and then build new outdoor dining area, stairwell at 1187 Coast Village Road shopping center

The owners of the Coast Village Plaza near Montecito want to remove three pine trees, including the one pictured here, to build an outdoor dining area.
The owners of the Coast Village Plaza near Montecito want to remove three pine trees, including the one pictured here, to build an outdoor dining area.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 25, 2015 | 8:45 p.m.

The owners of the Coast Village Plaza near Montecito want to chop down three towering, 65-foot pine trees in front of the strip shopping center that's home to Giovanni's Pizza, Scoop, the UPS store and other popular destinations.

The proposed tree removal will go before the city's Parks & Recreation Commission in a meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

H&R investments, the owner of the 18,869-square-foot shopping center, intends to remove three Canary Island pine trees to make room for a new outdoor dining deck area.

The group also says the tree's roots are threatening a nearby retaining wall, and the dropping pine needles create a slip hazard.

The trees themselves, however, are healthy

The owners have submitted an application to the city to build the new dining area, replace the exterior columns and alter the driveway to make it less steep.

H&R investments want to remove all of the landscaping in front of the building and then add new landscaping, a circular stairwell and other remodeling efforts. 

The city has already approved a modification for the project, allowing the decks to intrude within the required 10-foot street setback.

An architectural rendering shows the plan for Coast Village Plaza once pine trees are removed. Click to view larger
An architectural rendering shows the plan for Coast Village Plaza once pine trees are removed.  (EID photo)

Heidi Jones, associate planner for Suzanne Elledge Planning & Permitting Services, said the ultimate goal is to "enhance the streetscape connectivity."

The design team wants to remove the trees because of the "leaf litter." 

"They don't necessarily fit in with the new landscape plan," Adam Graham, landscape architect for the project, said at an Architectural Board of Review meeting.

"We would like to have other plant material planted in and around them. At the moment they are basically a wasteland of soil."

An eucalyptus tree stands on the street in front of the project, a tree that Graham called "not a happy specimen."

He said the development would look better without any of the trees. 

"It would be nice if that the tree line in front of the building had something more going on than a not-so-great-looking eucalyptus and then the Canary Island pines at both ends of the property," Graham said. 

Graham wants to replace the pines with smaller flame trees.

Stephanie Poole, a member of the ABR, said she would like to see the trees stay.

"I am very disappointed to have the pines go," Poole said.

ABR member Courtney Jane Miller also said she likes the existing trees, but acknowledged that pine trees are not ideal and that they don't necessarily work well within the new landscape plan.

"I am very concerned about the removal of the three very large existing skyline trees," she said. 

"They really make a statement along this whole block along Coast Village Road."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 