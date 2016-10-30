Discovery Storage Center Exhibit Honors Local Role in Lunar Rover Project

Discovery Storage Center in Goleta will host a dedication ceremony to the men and women of Delco in Goleta who were instrumental in the successful landing on the moon and operation of the Lunar Rover Vehicle during the Apollo 15/16/17 missions (1971-72).



Delco Systems Operations, a division of General Motors, created the Lunar Rover Vehicle Project, which resulted in man’s first drive on the surface of the moon. The research, design, build and testing took place on what is now Goleta’s Cabrillo Business Park on Discovery Drive.



The dedication and display will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to commemorate and honor the people responsible for the Lunar Rover and its contribution to humanity’s knowledge of the moon's surface. Discovery Storage Center, 6640 Discovery Dr., is on the site where the Lunar Rover was actually built and tested.



Many people remember two things about the USA Apollo program: Neal Armstrong’s first step on the moon and the astronauts riding the Lunar Rover on the moon in their search for moon specimens. The idea and design of the Lunar Rover was invented by one of Goleta's residents.

Attending the dedication ceremony will be Ferenc Pavlic, the chief engineer and inventor of the Lunar Rover Vehicle, along with a number of his colleagues. Pavlic will bring one of the actual wheels from the Lunar Rover to the event.



The accomplishments and products of Delco and all of the people of Goleta participating in a success story of spatial exploration are honored by the new exhibition at Discovery Storage Center. Delco’s and Goleta’s contributions to our country and the world will never be forgotten.



The public is invited to attend the dedication. Contact for event is Beth Morris, Investec Real Estate Companies, 690-1015, or by email at [email protected]



— Beth Morris for Investec Real Estate Companies.