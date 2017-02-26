Domestic Violence Solutions Raises Awareness and Funds

More than 190 people gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara on Feb. 12 for Domestic Violence Solutions’ 40th Anniversary luncheon, headlined Stories of Courage and Triumph.

The afternoon not only celebrated DVS providing 40 years of support and advocacy to the Santa Barbara Community, but also raised awareness and funds to support victims of domestic violence.

The program began with honoring of DVS founding members: Jo Ann Bell, Susan Brindle, Joan Fairfield, Roberta Foreman, Marti Frederick, Hannah-Beth Jackson, Pat Jones, Richard Kelty, Donna Medley, Carol Piceno, Stan Roden, Nancy Sieh, June Sochel and Deborah Talmage.

Keynote speaker Joshua Magallanes, a professor from Seattle who has a private practice working with survivors of domestic violence, discussed his own experience with abuse as well as domestic violence among the LGBTQ community.

A survivor of domestic violence and Domestic Violence Solutions alum, Rima, addressed the crowd about her own journey of inter-generational domestic violence and how she, like the Phoenix graphic represented throughout the luncheon, rose from the ashes and started anew.



Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County provides the county’s only 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors.

DVS operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides comprehensive counseling services to men, women, and children affected by domestic violence.

— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.