Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Solutions Raises Awareness and Funds

Speakers relay Stories of Courage and Triumph

DVS founding members: June Sochel, left, Nancy Sieh, Deborah Talmage, Hannah Beth-Jackson, Barbara Ben-Horin, Carol Piceno, Joan Fairfield, Stan Roden.
DVS founding members: June Sochel, left, Nancy Sieh, Deborah Talmage, Hannah Beth-Jackson, Barbara Ben-Horin, Carol Piceno, Joan Fairfield, Stan Roden. (Domestic Violence Solutions)
By Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions | February 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

More than 190 people gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara on Feb. 12 for Domestic Violence Solutions’ 40th Anniversary luncheon, headlined Stories of Courage and Triumph.

The afternoon not only celebrated DVS providing 40 years of support and advocacy to the Santa Barbara Community, but also raised awareness and funds to support victims of domestic violence.

The program began with honoring of DVS founding members: Jo Ann Bell, Susan Brindle, Joan Fairfield, Roberta Foreman, Marti Frederick, Hannah-Beth Jackson, Pat Jones, Richard Kelty, Donna Medley, Carol Piceno, Stan Roden, Nancy Sieh, June Sochel and Deborah Talmage.

Keynote speaker Joshua Magallanes, a professor from Seattle who has a private practice working with survivors of domestic violence, discussed his own experience with abuse as well as domestic violence among the LGBTQ community.

A survivor of domestic violence and Domestic Violence Solutions alum, Rima, addressed the crowd about her own journey of inter-generational domestic violence and how she, like the Phoenix graphic represented throughout the luncheon, rose from the ashes and started anew.
 
Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County provides the county’s only 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors.

DVS operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides comprehensive counseling services to men, women, and children affected by domestic violence.

— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 