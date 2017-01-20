Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:40 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Finds Groove in 2nd Half, Beats Santa Barbara

Cyrus Wallace, Diego Riker, Dylan Shugart lead the Charge in 58-42 Win

Cyrus Wallace of Dos Pueblos drives to the basket against Santa Barbara’s Austin Lind. Click to view larger
Cyrus Wallace of Dos Pueblos drives to the basket against Santa Barbara’s Austin Lind. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 20, 2017 | 10:36 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos trio of Cyrus Wallace, Diego Riker and Dylan Shugart played beautifully off each other in the second half Friday night, leading the Chargers to a 58-42 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League boys basketball game before a full house at Sovine Gym.

The trio scored 34 of the team’s 38 points after halftime.

“We talked at halftime about coming out and playing our game, the solid basketball we like to play,” DP coach Joe Zamora said. 

Dylan Shugart of the Chargers takes the ball hard to the basket while being defended by Santa Barbara’s Ben Brown. Shugart scored 15 points. Click to view larger
Dylan Shugart of the Chargers takes the ball hard to the basket while being defended by Santa Barbara’s Ben Brown. Shugart scored 15 points. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“We picked up our intensity for sure.” said Shugart. “Defensively, we got stops and then we got the ball and ran up the court and outran them.”

Dos Pueblos improves to 16-3 overall and 3-0 in league. Santa Barbara is 12-10 and 1-2.

After a ragged first half that ended in a 20-20 tie, Dos Pueblos calmed down and played with more cohesion.

Zamora told his players: “Just bear down on defense and not give them open threes like we did in the first half, And the guys responded. They calmed down. It was an electric gym, you got a lot going on. Getting high school boys to calm down and play through that, I was really proud of them.”

Wallace buried a three-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run that opened up a 38-27 lead with a minute left in the third quarter. The Chargers’ defense forced a couple of Santa Barbara misses and Shugart turned them into baskets, a shot inside and a coast-to-coast lay-up. 

“I just saw the open lane and went full speed at the rim and finished,” said Shugart.

“Dylan has always been a guy who attacks the rim,” said Zamora. “He loves getting to the basket. He’s been that way since he was playing in the Heat (youth basketball) program. The best part about that is when he gets to the basket, it opens things up for Diego, Max (McCeney), Daniel (Arzate), whoever is out there. He’s just an aggressive guard who doesn’t like to lose.”

Wallace capped the run with another three-pointer. The fired-up junior guard clenched his fists and yelled, “Let’s go!,” as he ran back on defense.

“We were definitely more relaxed in the second half,” Shugart said. “We calmed down and did what we do best.”

Santa Barbara got as close as six points in the fourth quarter, 43-37, on a three-pointer by Ben Brown and a three-point play by Davis Kim. But Dos Pueblos responded with back-to-back threes by Riker and Shugart.

Cyrus Wallace goes in for two of his game-high 17 points. Click to view larger
Cyrus Wallace goes in for two of his game-high 17 points. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Riker and Shugart each scored 15 points for the game and 11 and 10 points, respectively in the second half. Wallace knocked down 13 of his game-high 17 points after halftime. Marcellous Wallace was a monster on the boards, hauling in 17 rebounds.

Ben Brown led Santa Barbara with 13 points, Austin Lind had 12 and Morgan Peus 11.

The Dons couldn’t get consistent scoring. They’d make a couple of shots and then go scoreless in their next 3-4 possessions.

“We just couldn't get somebody to get hot and give us some scoring,” said Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante.

Neither team could get into an offensive flow in the first half.

Lind hit a couple of 15 footers and a three-pointer in the third quarter but the Dons struggled to find anyone else to score.

“Austin had his best game of the season and did a good job blocking shots and gave us some scoring, which we need,” said  Bregante. “We’re having trouble scoring right now.”

Dos Pueblos, meanwhile, had its trio playing in perfect harmony to keep the Chargers unbeaten in league.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 