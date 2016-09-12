Dos Pueblos Girls Repeat as Simi Golf Tournament Champions

Golf

Bella Vigna and Gabby Minier shot in the 70s, leading the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to its second straight team title at the Simi Valley Tournament on Monday at Simi Hills Golf Club.

The Chargers scored a 328.

Vigna fired a 76 and Minier carded a 78. Julia Forster and Hannah Cho rounded out the four-player team with an 84 and 90, respectively.

"The depth of our team led to our win," coach Dan Choi said. "The girls felt like they individually could have scored better but it was the team effort that got us the victory."

