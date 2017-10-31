Dos Pueblos Has Its Way in CIF Water Polo Opener, 16-3

Water Polo

The second goal of the game exemplified how the first-round CIF Division 3 boys water polo game went for Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

Jason Teng swiped the ball from a Claremont player in front of the goal and fired a perfect pass to Ethan Parrish, who beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation.

The Chargers followed with six more goals before Claremont got on the board and romped to a 16-3 victory at the Elings Aquatic Center.

It was DP’s first playoff win in three years and advanced the Chargers to a second-round game at Burbank-Burroughs on Thursday. Burroughs, last year's Division 5 champion, defeated Beckman 12-11.

Dos Pueblos, 22-7 and co-champion of the Channel League, had its away against the No. 3 team from the Palomares League, which came into the playoffs with 9-19 record. Teng scored four of his team-best five goals in the first period and Parrish had two of his three.

“I thought we played pretty well, especially on defense,” DP coach Connor Levoff said. “The offense comes, but the defense was good to hold them to three and really to one for a large part of the game.

"(Goalie) Angus (Goodner) played well, we shot-blocked well; we had a concept what was going on around us and that’s super encouraging because that’s hard for us. We don’t do that super well.”

Parrish fired a laser past the Claremont goalkeeper to start the second period and Sammy Arshadi scored on a counterattack for an 8-0 lead. Arshadi finished with three goals.

Claremont’s Matt Hinson ended his team’s scoring drought before Matt Binckley finished a pass from Parrish for a 9-1 lead at halftime.

The Chargers outscored Claremont 4-0 in the third period.

In the fourth, DP freshman Tanner Ross scored in his varsity debut.

“I think we were a lot stronger than them just experience-wise and swim speed-wise,” Levoff said. “We scored a lot of goals in a lot of different ways. We need to continue to do that if we’re going to go far in the playoffs and if we’re even going to be competitive on Thursday night.”

