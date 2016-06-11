Dos Pueblos Little League to Host All-Star Tournaments at Goleta’​s Girsh Park

The Dos Pueblos Little League is proud to host the 12U All-Star baseball tournament beginning Sunday, June 12, at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The best Little League teams in District 63 will compete in games through mid-July.

“We’re so honored to host this tournament, which will serve as a showcase for the best youth baseball in our area,” said Jami Brunner Stetler, president of the DPLL Board of Directors. “If you love baseball, you won’t want to miss any of this exciting action.”

Dos Pueblos Little League will play Ventura Coastal at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, will also be home to the 11U All-Star tournament, which begins next Sunday, June 19. The entire community is invited to attend all tournament games. Click here for more information about the tournament, including times and dates for all games.

— Joshua Molina is a Dos Pueblos Little League parent.