Dos Pueblos Names Doug Caines as New Football Coach

Doug Caines, the coordinator of a Dos Pueblos defensive unit that amassed 44 turnovers, scored eight touchdowns and played a huge part in a record-setting season that culminated in a spot in the CIF-SS Division 10 championship game, has been promoted to head football coach, the school announced Friday.

Caines replaces Nate Mendoza, who stepped down two weeks ago to focus on his position as a school administrator. He is the Dean of Students.

Caines served as Mendoza’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the past three years.

“I hope to keep the ball rolling and build on the foundation created by former head coach Nate Mendoza,” Caines said in a statement. “I look forward to coaching this great group of student-athletes and maintaining our goals of competing and winning the right way and using football as a conduit for creating better citizens and community members”

This will be the second head-coaching post for Caines. Before coming to DP, he was the coach at Santa Barbara High from 2012-14. He guided the Dons to a share of the Channel League title in 2012, the school’s first league crown since 2001.

Caines has been a part of three of the last six Channel League-champion staffs. He was on DP’s staff for titles in 2016 and this past season.

The Chargers went undefeated in league and won a school-record 12 straight games during the 2017 season. They finished 12-2 and CIF-SS Division 10 runners-up, coming a half yard short of scoring the winning touchdown on the last play of the championship game at Quartz Hill (26-21).

“I am excited to have Doug Caines as the new head football coach here at Dos Pueblos,” Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus said. “He has a tremendous knowledge of the game, a great passion for coaching and a strong work ethic.

“Our hope was to get someone who could not only successfully lead the football program, but understands the importance of building strong, positive relationships with student-athletes, staff and most importantly the community.”

Caines has had a good rapport with his student athletes throughout his coaching career.

“Doug is a talented teacher, and over the past three years he has done a tremendous job with our program and our student athletes,” Principal Bill Woodard said. “The future for DP football is very bright and is in good hands with Doug.”

Caines was the mastermind of the outstanding Dos Pueblos defensive unit last season. Of the 44 turnovers it created, 26 were pass interceptions. In eight games, his defense surrendered 14 points or less and posted three shutouts. During the run to the CIF championship game, the team contained two rushers who had gained 2,000 yards during the season.

Caines, 35, is a 2000 graduate of Santa Barbara High. He played center on the football team and twice earned All-Channel League honors and was an All-County selection.

Now a father of two, he has been teaching and coaching high school football in the Santa Barbara area since 2006. He is currently part of the staff at Dos Pueblos, where he teaches Media Arts.

