Dos Pueblos Tennis Beats Santa Ynez

Tennis

Mikala Triplett and Katie Yang went unbeaten in singles and lost only three games between them in Dos Pueblos' 13-5 non-league girls tennis win at Santa Ynez on Monday.

In doubles, Hannah Kleidermacher and Rose Hillebrandt swept with identical scores of 6-2 for each set. On their heels, Zoe Lee-Park and Elsie Golden snagged two sets, plus Lucy Golden and Danya Belkin won a set. Anjali Thakrar took the seventh singles set.

"Our team continues to improve and knows that it still has much work to do," DP coach Liz Frech said. "I am very proud of the team's efforts today, plus the upbeat attitudes."

