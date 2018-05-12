Early Detection of Colon Cancer Saves Lives

Toni was diagnosed with colon cancer after receiving her colonoscopy. Thanks to early detection, she is now cancer free.
Colon cancer is the second most deadly but one of the easiest to detect. In its earliest stages, it’s also one of the most curable.
The first step in preventing cancer is scheduling your screening colonoscopy by calling one of these local providers.
Sansum Clinic
Lisa Winebrenner: 805.563.5802
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (Eastside, Goleta, Westside and Isla Vista)
Veronica Rivera: 805.690.6528
Santa Barbara Health Care Centers (Santa Barbara, Franklin and Carpinteria)
Linda Maynes: 805.681.5482
American Indian Health & Services
805.681.7144
Santa Barbara VA Clinic
805.683.1491
If you do not have a primary-care physician, you may schedule a screening colonoscopy at:
Sansum Clinic
805.563.5802
Digestive Disease Consultants
805.563.0024 x1
Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Medical Group
805.682.3585
Advanced Surgical Santa Barbara
805.706.8378
A limited number of no-cost colonoscopies are available to those who qualify. For assistance with scheduling, or questions about no-cost colonoscopies, please call the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic at 805.879.5678.