Early Detection of Colon Cancer Saves Lives

Toni was diagnosed with colon cancer after receiving her colonoscopy. Thanks to early detection, she is now cancer free.

Colon cancer is the second most deadly but one of the easiest to detect. In its earliest stages, it’s also one of the most curable.

The first step in preventing cancer is scheduling your screening colonoscopy by calling one of these local providers.

Sansum Clinic

Lisa Winebrenner: 805.563.5802

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (Eastside, Goleta, Westside and Isla Vista)

Veronica Rivera: 805.690.6528

Santa Barbara Health Care Centers (Santa Barbara, Franklin and Carpinteria)

Linda Maynes: 805.681.5482

American Indian Health & Services

805.681.7144

Santa Barbara VA Clinic

805.683.1491

If you do not have a primary-care physician, you may schedule a screening colonoscopy at:

Sansum Clinic

805.563.5802

Digestive Disease Consultants

805.563.0024 x1

Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Medical Group

805.682.3585

Advanced Surgical Santa Barbara

805.706.8378

A limited number of no-cost colonoscopies are available to those who qualify. For assistance with scheduling, or questions about no-cost colonoscopies, please call the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic at 805.879.5678.