Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:22 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Early-Morning Fire Damages Old Town Tavern in Goleta

Smoke and heat spread from the kitchen to the rest of the building; no injuries reported

Santa Barbara County firefighters battle a blaze early Thursday morning at the Old Town Tavern on Orange Avenue in Goleta.
Santa Barbara County firefighters battle a blaze early Thursday morning at the Old Town Tavern on Orange Avenue in Goleta. (Ryan Cullom photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | July 9, 2015 | 9:05 a.m.

A structure fire damaged the Old Town Tavern in Goleta early Thursday morning when heavy smoke and heat spread from a kitchen fire to the rest of the building, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical power strip, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.  

Engine crews responded to the tavern at 261 Orange Ave. at 3:36 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building’s attic vents, he said.

Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in the kitchen with smoke and heat throughout the rest of the tavern.

The Old Town Tavern was damaged in an early-morning fire Thursday. (Santa Barbara County Fire photo)

The fire was out in about 10 minutes, and there was no damage to neighboring buildings; however, one or two nearby residents were briefly evacuated while firefighters worked on the flames, Zaniboni said.

No one was inside the tavern at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Tavern fire
Crews arrive early Thursday to the fire at Old Town Tavern in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 