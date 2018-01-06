Earthquake Measuring 3.8 Rattles Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale rattled Santa Barbara County’s South Coast Saturday evening, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor struck at 5.31 p.m., and was centered in the ocean about 9 miles west of Isla Vista at a depth of about 1.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shaking was felt throughout the South Coast.

The initial report had the quake at 3.7, but it was revised to 3.8.

A second earthquake in the same area, measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale, occurred about eight minutes later, the U.S.G.S said.

