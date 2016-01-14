Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
El Niño: Santa Barbara County, National Weather Service Offer Real-Time Emergency Information

Get signed up for emergency alerts and find the preparation information you need before the next winter storm hits

A surfer rides the waves at the entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor after a current rainstorm.
A surfer rides the waves at the entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor after a current rainstorm.  (Mike Eliason photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 14, 2016 | 6:54 p.m.

There are emergency-notification systems available throughout Santa Barbara County to alert residents of threats to community safety, including natural disasters and crimes in progress.

The National Weather Service predicted El Niño winter storms arriving in California starting this month, likely bringing above-normal rainfall, strong winds and high surf to the Central Coast. 

Areas of Santa Barbara County got 1-4 inches of rain last week in a series of rainstorms and more is on the way. 

This is the Noozhawk guide to local and national emergency notification and information resources, including real-time weather updates and flooding prevention tips.

The County Office of Emergency Management debuted its Aware and Prepare website as a hub for emergency notification systems and information for people to prepare and recover from winter storms.

It also has a Storm Prep site here

Emergency Alerts

The Sheriff’s Department uses the 9-1-1 system for reverse notification calls and has all listed and unlisted landline numbers on file, business and residential, for Verizon and Cox phone customers but anyone can register a cell phone number here.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management has constant monitoring and issues alerts for weather advisories and major events, such as wildfires.

Nixle online and email alerts are available by signing up here and mobile alerts are available by texting your zip code to 888777.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department water rescue team members rescue a man who drove his truck and trailer in the swollen Gaviota Creek during heavy rains in January 2008. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Department water rescue team members rescue a man who drove his truck and trailer in the swollen Gaviota Creek during heavy rains in January 2008.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department file photo)

Radio stations that are part of the Radio Ready emergency broadcast system include the following: KTMS 990 AM; KIST 1490 AM; KIST 107.7 FM (Spanish); KSPE 94.5 FM (Spanish); KTYD 99.9 FM; ​KSBL 101.7 FM; ​KCSB 91.9 FM for Santa Barbara; and stations KUHL 1440 AM in Santa Maria and KRAZ 105.9 FM in Santa Ynez.

NOAA weather frequencies for Santa Barbara County include WWF62 (frequency 162.475) and KIH34 (frequency 162.400).

For general emergency preparedness information visit http://www.ready.gov/. Experts suggest gathering supplies to last for a few days without power and outside supplies.

Southern California Edison has also released Nine Steps to Prepare for El Niño.

Weather Update Information

Visit the National Weather Service website and NOAA's El Nino Portal for updates on El Nino storms, forecasts, wind and high surf advisories, and other weather-related news.

Santa Barbara County Public Works Department tracks rainfall and reservoir levels here and real-time rainfall here.

To keep track of real-time rainfall for all of Southern California, head to the Ventura County watershed map online here. 

Flood Hazard Areas and Flooding Prevention Guides: 

FEMA has Flood Insurance Rate Maps that identify special flood hazard areas which would be inundated in the case of a 100-year flood, which has a 1-percent chance of happening each year. 

Flood insurance can be purchased even after a property is flooded if the community is part of the National Flood Insurance Program.

County Flood Control has information about protecting property from flooding and a list of locations to pick up sand and bags

Sandbags are best when half filled with sand. The filled bags should have the tops folded and be stacked like bricks, offset from each other. 

Sand and bags are available at these locations: 

» Santa Barbara Flood Control Shop, 4568 Calle Real, Santa Barbara.

» Santa Maria Flood Control Shop, 912 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria.

» Santa Barbara Fire Station #31, 168 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

City of Carpinteria

» 5775 Carpinteria Ave. (City Hall)

City of Goleta

» Fire Station 11 at 6901 Frey Way 

» Fire Station 14 at 320 Los Carneros

City of Guadalupe

» Fire Station 2 at 918 Obispo St.

City of Lompoc

» ​Fire Station 1 at 11 South G St.

City of Santa Barbara

» 401 E. Yanonali St.

City of Santa Maria (Sand only, no bags)

» Suey Crossing.

» 2000 Block of Western in cul-de-sac.

»  830 W. Cypress.

» West Carmen Lane just West of Depot Street.

» San Ysidro Street west of Miller Street.

City of Solvang

» 1745 Mission Dr. (Veterans Hall).

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.  

Homeowner's Guide for Flood Prevention and Response 

