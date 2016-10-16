Elizabeth Sheffield Sparks UCSB at Fullerton

Led by Lindsey Ruddins and Elizabeth Sheffield, UCSB (12-8, 3-4) downed Cal State Fullerton (6-14, 1-5) at Titan Gym in four sets on Saturday night. The scores were 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Ruddins led the Gauchos with 12 kills, while Sheffield had the most impact offensively with a season-high 16 total points with her 11 kills, three aces, and two block assists. The senior has now reached double figures in points for the second match in a row and for the third time in four contests.
On the defensive side of the court, Emilia Petrachi finished with a season-high 29 digs (7.3 per set), as she played a pivotal role in holding the Titans to a pair of sub- .100 hitting performances in the third and fourth sets. Petrachi now has five 20-plus dig outings this year, including her second in a row.